Chancerygate sells 165,000 sq ft Grade A urban logistics development in Aston Clinton

Developer Chancerygate has sold Vantage 41, its 165,000 sq ft Grade A urban logistics scheme in Aston Clinton, to a private investor for an undisclosed sum.

Situated four miles east of Aylesbury, the development comprises 16 units ranging from 4,800 sq ft to 43,600 sq ft.

Vantage 41 is located directly off the A41 and provides occupiers excellent road connectivity to junction 20 of the M25 and is 18 miles east of junction 8A of the M4.

Four units totalling 88,000 sq ft, which is over half of the available space at the development, were let by practical completion.

The scheme has achieved a BREEAM Very Good rating and all properties benefit from electric vehicle charging points. A selection of units include solar panels which provide green energy on an affordable basis to occupiers.

In addition, all units are constructed from high-performance building materials and 15 per cent roof lighting to reduce CO2 emissions.

Chancerygate senior development director, Matthew Connor, said: “The sale of Vantage 41 is testament to the development’s strategic location and high-quality, sustainable accommodation, which has proven attractive to both investors and occupiers.

“The deal is also the cumulation of our expertise and hard work to develop much needed, flexibly sized Grade A urban logistics units to satisfy the high demand for space across the Buckinghamshire region.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company currently has around 1.16m sq ft of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across ten sites ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon.

JLL advised Chancerygate on the sale of Vantage 41.