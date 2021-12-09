Chance to own part of refurbished Buckingham pub - and enjoy discounted dining

An independent pub/restaurant chain is carrying out a £4.5 million redevelopment of a well-known Buckingham venue.

And it's inviting local people in Buckingham to invest in the project - to get discounts on dining.

The former Grand Junction pub, on High Street, Buckingham, which later became the nightclub 13, is undergoing a total refurbishment by the pub and hotel operator The Oakman Group.

Artist's impression of the entrance to the Grand Junction

The venue, due to open in April 2022, will seat 185 people, with a kitchen featuring a pizza oven and Josper grill.

About 30 jobs are expected to be created, and Oakman Group says it will focus on hiring and training local people.

In the meantime, the group is offering local people the chance to buy shares in The Oakman Group and enjoy benefits such as substantial discounts on dining and hotel stays.

Hundreds of regular customers have invested £9 million in The Oakman Group since the start of the pandemic.

Artist's impression of the interior

Now the group is launching its third round of funding, allowing even small investors to ‘own part of their local’ and benefit from discounts.

This next phase of investment will be used to fund the £4.5 million refurbishment of the Grand Junction.

Oakman Group CEO Dermot King said: “We aim to be at the heart of every community we operate in, and that’s why we want to offer as many people as possible, who share our passion for pubs, to join us.

“Sometimes the word ‘investment’ scares people off, because they think they need vast amounts of money and it’s difficult to do.

Work in progress at the Grand Junction

"But we make it remarkably simple and investment levels begin at just over £1,000.

"If an investor makes the most of their discounts and benefits, they will gain most of that back in a year and still have their shares in the business.”

The group has even launched its own Innovative Finance ISA to allow its shareholders to earn tax-free interest on loans secured on its freehold pubs.

Anyone wishing to register their interest in investing in Oakman Group and request a copy of the information memorandum (prospectus) can email [email protected]

Dermot King, CEO of The Oakman Group

More details about the benefits for investors can be found at www.oakmaninns.co.uk/loyalty-investors