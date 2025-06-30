Chalfont St Peter pub named best in county

In a glittering ceremony held at Big Penny Social in London, the team from The Jolly Farmer were recognised for their high standards of service, excellent food and drink offering and community spirit.

The Jolly Farmer was extensively refurbished last year and extended to create further 36 additional covers and infused with Heartwood Inns’ signature quirky design touches to create a warm, welcoming space. Outside the terrace was transformed into a space where guests can enjoy the views whilst dining from the pub’s seasonally changing, sustainably sourced menu.

The Jolly Farmer is led by General Manager Jon and Head Chef Narendra and, under them, the pub has become recognised for its community focussed events including, most recently, Ales & Acres, an initiative supporting the local farming community.

A spokesperson for The Jolly Farmer said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award. It is testament to the hard work of our whole team and the support of the Chalfont St Peter community.”

The Jolly Farmer will soon be joined by Heartwood Inns’ second pub in Buckinghamshire, The George & Dragon in Marlow. Located on the high street, The George & Dragon has been extensively refurbished and will be Heartwood’s seventh pub with rooms when it opens on the 15 July.