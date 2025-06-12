Celebrating 10 years: From UK film to full-service logistics, bringing Hollywood to High Wycombe

Ontime's High Wycombe warehouse

Ontime Media Logistics, a leading provider of comprehensive logistics solutions, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. From its High Wycombe base, the company has spent a decade serving as a vital partner for a diverse range of businesses, offering expert storage, fulfilment, and a full suite of shipping services, while maintaining a strong commitment to its team and the local community.

Ontime Media Logistics was established in 2015 by Directors Nigel Parker and Mathew Knight. Their venture was born from a pivotal moment: the closure of the distribution division at their previous employer. Driven by a deep commitment to their colleagues, Knight and Parker founded Ontime Media Logistics with a clear mission – to save as many staff as possible from redundancy. This foundational principle of valuing people has been central to the company's culture and success ever since.

"Reaching our tenth anniversary is incredibly rewarding, especially when we reflect on our origins," says Mathew Knight, Director. "When our previous company ceased its distribution operations, Nigel and I saw not just a business opportunity, but a chance to preserve livelihoods. We are immensely proud that we were able to bring so many talented individuals with us. Their unwavering loyalty, skill, and hard work have been absolutely fundamental to our growth and the quality of service we provide over the past decade."

Nigel Parker, Managing Director, adds, "Our team is the very core of Ontime Media Logistics. It's their dedication that enables us to deliver exceptional service. We've grown together, navigated challenges, and built a business that truly prioritises both its people and its clients."

Initially, Ontime Media Logistics planted its roots deeply within the UK film distribution industry. We began by providing essential services solely to UK Film distributors, meticulously delivering vibrant posters and exclusive merchandise directly to cinemas across the entire UK and Ireland. This critical work supported countless new film release campaigns, ensuring every blockbuster and indie gem received its fitting fanfare.

However, it quickly became clear there was a broader market need for the kind of reliable, efficient, and precise logistics we offered. Recognizing this opportunity, Ontime Media Logistics rapidly expanded its expertise, growing to offer our comprehensive services to a wide and varied range of industries beyond the silver screen. This strategic evolution allowed us to apply our high standards of delivery and operational excellence to new challenges, benefiting a far greater number of businesses

Over the past ten years, Ontime Media Logistics has expertly adapted to the evolving logistics needs of its diverse clientele, spanning both local and national companies. Their comprehensive services are designed to support businesses of all sizes, especially local companies with their logistics needs, streamlining their operations and enhancing their efficiency. Key services include:

Comprehensive Logistics Management: From meticulous inventory control and secure storage solutions to efficient pick-and-pack operations. Specialised Shipping Services: Offering rapid same-day couriers for urgent consignments, reliable pallet shipping for bulk goods, and efficient overnight parcel shipping for widespread distribution. E-commerce Fulfilment: Providing end-to-end support for online retailers on platforms like Etsy, Shopify, and eBay, handling everything from product reception to final delivery. Film and Entertainment Distribution: Ontime Media Logistics plays a unique and crucial role in the entertainment industry. Having started in this sector, the company continues to specialise in the critical distribution of film posters, merchandise, and promotional materials to cinemas nationwide, ensuring timely and impactful support for major film releases. Having worked on campaigns for recent blockbusters such as Barbie and Minecraft and across the beloved Harry Potter and Batman franchises, helping to bring the magic of the big screen directly to audiences. Bespoke Logistics Solutions: Delivering tailored services to meet the unique requirements of various industries, ensuring businesses can focus on their core operations.

Ontime Media Logistics' commitment to operational excellence, combined with its people-first approach, continues to drive its success. The company looks forward to another decade of growth, innovation, and unwavering support for its clients and the High Wycombe community.