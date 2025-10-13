CeCe Digital wins National Business Women’s Awards 2025

Cheryl Laidlaw receiving the award

CeCe Digital Founder and Bucks resident Wins STEM Businesswoman of the Year at the 2025 National Business Women’s Awards

Cheryl Laidlaw, a Buckinghamshire resident and founder of CeCe Digital, has been named STEM Businesswoman of the Year 2025 at the prestigious National Business Women’s Awards, held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London Tower Bridge.

The National Business Women’s Awards celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators from across the UK. Cheryl’s win recognises her outstanding contribution to technology and digital innovation through her company, CeCe Digital, which helps businesses elevate their online presence through web design, branding, and AI training.

This marks Cheryl’s second major award win in 2025, following her success earlier in the year when she was named Online Business of the Year at the SME London Business Awards in February.

Cheryl Laidlaw receiving her award

The STEM Businesswoman of the Year category honours women excelling in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Judges praised Cheryl’s vision, innovation, and entrepreneurial drive in harnessing AI and technology to empower business owners nationwide.

Cheryl Laidlaw commented: “It’s such an honour to be recognised among so many incredible women in business. I’m passionate about making technology and AI accessible to everyone, and this award is a wonderful acknowledgment of that mission.”

The National Business Women’s Awards shine a spotlight on the UK’s most successful and inspiring female entrepreneurs, celebrating excellence across a wide range of industries and sectors.