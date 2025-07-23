Carousel Buses boosts service frequency on London Road to record levels

Carousel Buses has announced plans for a record frequency of services along the A40 London Road corridor between High Wycombe and Beaconsfield, with more buses than ever before operating seven days a week from August.

In partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, buses will serve both towns up to every 10 minutes during the daytime between Monday to Saturday, and every 15 minutes on Sundays and bank holidays.

The Chalfonts, Amersham and Chesham will also benefit from enhanced connectivity to Beaconsfield through hourly direct services from Monday to Saturday during the daytime via new service 105.

Service 104 will also be enhanced to run hourly on Sundays between Beaconsfield, The Chalfonts, Gerrards Cross and Uxbridge.

Service 103 between High Wycombe and Slough will also run every half-hour, seven days a week, with buses extending to Windsor up to every 30 minutes between Monday to Saturday during the day and hourly on Sundays.

More buses than ever before have been committed on the route during peak travel times and evenings too, with the new timetables coming into effect from Sunday, August 31.

The improvements are possible thanks to Buckinghamshire Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) – a government-funded partnership between Carousel and Buckinghamshire Council that aims to increase the appeal and accessibility of public transport for passengers.

Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, said: “These service improvements represent fantastic news for bus users and those living in and around both High Wycombe and Beaconsfield.

“We’re committed to making travel by bus as appealing as possible to our passengers.

“With Bus Service Improvement Plan funding, a record number of bus services will now operate along the London Road – helping people to travel sustainably for work, education and leisure on one of our busiest routes.

“This move will enhance our service frequency and reliability, marking the latest update to our existing timetable to ensure a robust local bus service network.”

Other improvements to Carousel’s services through BSIP include half-hourly Flightline 102 services between High Wycombe and Heathrow Airport seven days a week.

Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Carousel Buses to bring forward these service improvements, funded by the BSIP grant. With buses set to run up to every 10 minutes along the London Road, it will make a real difference to passengers.

“This is an exciting time for bus travel in Buckinghamshire, as we continue to work in partnership with local bus companies to make catching the bus an attractive and accessible option for more people.

“These enhancements are a win for everyone, giving passengers greater flexibility, easing traffic congestion for all road users and supporting the council’s ambition to boost sustainable transport across Buckinghamshire.

“There are further service improvements planned in other parts of the county later this year.”

Full details of Carousel Buses’ enhanced service timetable is available online.