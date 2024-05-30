Care assistant celebrates 10 years supporting people at Aylesbury nursing home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care assistant in Aylesbury has spent 10 years supporting elderly people at a nursing home in the county town.

Tracy Essessien, who works at MHA Hillside, believes ‘dedication’ is the key to succeeding in the care sector.

Tracy had worked in various nursing homes prior to joining MHA Hillside in 2014 but this is her first permanent role.

To mark the occasion, administration manager Leanne Sherwin presented Tracy with a certificate.

Tracy Essessien (L) marked 10 years at MHA Hillside and received her award from Leanne Sherwin

MHA Hillside provides nursing care with places for 68 older people, those with a physical disability and younger people with a long-term medical condition.

Speaking after receiving the award Tracy said: “ I have learnt a lot in the last 10 years and really enjoy working at MHA Hillside.

“I live in London, but my partner lives five minutes away from the home so it's very convenient.

“Naturally there have been a lot of changes but the staff and residents are lovely and the flexibility this job gives me counts for a lot.

“The residents are demanding but also very kind and loving and always put a smile on my face.

“I feel like dedication to the job is key and it's a role that is very humbling and rewarding

“The manager is amazing, she really takes our feedback on board and supports us immensely.

