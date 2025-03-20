Byron House Care Home achieves 'Excellent' rating in PAMMS inspection

By Sarah Williams
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 12:56 BST

Byron House Care Home has achieved an "Excellent" rating in their recent PAMMS (Provider Assessment and Market Management Solutions) inspection. This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the incredible team, who go above and beyond every day to provide exceptional care for our residents.

The PAMMS inspection is a rigorous assessment designed to evaluate the quality, safety, and effectiveness of care services. Receiving an "Excellent" rating is a true recognition of the high standards upheld at Byron House Care Home. Inspectors commended the person-centered approach, strong leadership and teamwork, and commitment to resident well-being.

From ensuring a warm and welcoming environment to implementing innovative care solutions, every team member plays a vital role in making Byron House a wonderful place to live and work.

To honour this remarkable achievement, the team at Byron House came together for a joyful celebration within the home. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, gratitude, and a strong sense of team spirit as staff, residents, and families joined in the festivities.

Byron House Care Home has achieved an Excellent rating in their recent PAMMS inspection
Byron House Care Home has achieved an Excellent rating in their recent PAMMS inspection

The celebration featured a special awards presentation to recognize staff contributions, delicious food and treats for everyone to enjoy, heartfelt speeches from the leadership team expressing their appreciation.

The event was not only a celebration of success but also a moment to reflect on the dedication and teamwork that led to this incredible milestone.

Louise Atherton, Head of Quality, “We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our incredible team at Byron House. Your commitment, compassion, and unwavering support for our residents are what make this home truly special. This "Excellent" rating is a reflection of your hard work and passion, and we couldn’t be prouder!”

While we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to continuous improvement and innovation in our care practices. Our goal is to ensure that Byron House continues to set the standard for excellence, creating a home where residents feel safe, happy, and well cared for.

