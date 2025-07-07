Businesses invited to sponsor The Lewis Foundation Gala Ball 2025

The Lewis Foundation is calling on local businesses to get involved and sponsor its highly anticipated Gala Ball 2025. This will be the third annual Gala Ball organised by the charity, which delivers over 2,000 free gift packs to adult cancer patients every month in 17 hospitals across the region, including Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Following the huge success of last year’s event, which raised nearly £13,500, The Lewis Foundation Gala Ball is returning to the stunning Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa on Saturday 1st November 2025 and this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better.

Guests can expect an unforgettable evening featuring a cocktail and sparkling wine drinks reception with canapés, a delicious three-course dinner with fine wine, live entertainment from acclaimed singer-songwriter Xantone Blackq, an enchanting performance by Kat Hudson, the UK’s top female magician, plus a live auction, luxury raffle, photo booth and stories from The Lewis Foundation team and the patients they support. The evening will finish with dancing into the night with DJ Lee Lewis on the decks.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: "We’re thrilled to be bringing the Gala Ball back for 2025 and we can’t wait to celebrate with our incredible supporters. Every single pound raised helps us continue to provide comfort and support to people going through cancer treatment, at a time when they need it most. We’re now looking for new sponsors to join our family of supporters and help make this year’s ball our biggest yet. This is a unique opportunity for local businesses to show their commitment to the community, reach a new audience and truly make a difference."

Barry Tong, CEO of headline sponsor, Sol Retail, added: “Over the years The Lewis Foundation and Sol Retail have formed a solid partnership. We’ve supported by donating stock to the surplus stock campaigns and I have also been lucky enough personally to be able to support Lorraine and Lee in all sorts of areas, sharing my experiences with them, helping them to manage the amazing growth they have.”

“I’ve attended the last two Gala Balls and it’s always such a wonderful evening, celebrating the fantastic work of The Lewis Foundation, so it made perfect sense to celebrate our partnership together, which is why we’re the headline sponsor this year. I would encourage all local businesses to get behind this fantastic event; it’s the support of organisations such as ours that helps the amazing team at The Lewis Foundation to make such a big difference to so many people across our community.

Alongside Sol Retail, The Lewis Foundation is proud to already have the backing of other local businesses including Goldings Communications (PR & Media Partner), Rees Media and Marketing (Social Media), Dot Star Media (Videography), Tinderbox (Sound & Lighting), Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa (Venue Sponsor), KS Bloomery (Table Centrepieces), Tangerine Red (Promotional Materials Sponsor), Pilates Class (Heads & Tails Game Prize) and Bright Space Events (Event Organiser).

Sponsorship packages available include:

Dinner Package - £2,500

Sponsor our beautiful three-course meal, includes table for ten, branding in the reception area, full-page gala brochure advert and social media shoutouts.

Entertainment Package - £1,500

Sponsor our headline entertainment: live music, magician or DJ. Includes five complimentary tickets, branding and social media promotion.

Welcome Drinks, Photography or Dinner Drinks Packages - £1,500 each

Sponsor a key part of the evening, enjoy complimentary tickets, branding and social media coverage.

The Family Package - £500

Sponsor a patient and guest to attend the Gala Ball with an overnight stay and breakfast.

100% of the money raised through sponsorships, ticket sales and on-the-night fundraising goes directly towards funding the free gift packs that bring comfort, hope and a smile to patients in hospital during treatment.

Local businesses interested in becoming a sponsor can get in touch with Lorraine Lewis directly at [email protected]

To find out more about The Lewis Foundation and its vital work, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.