Burghfield Common baker turns milestone birthday project into thriving business bringing joy to Reading community

Burghfield Common baker Sharon Jack, founder of Cats Creations Cupcakes & Cookies, has turned a one-off bake for her husband’s milestone birthday into a growing business that’s spreading smiles across Reading and beyond.

Sharon, who has lived in the area for many years, creates bespoke fondant cookies, NYC-style cookies, brownies, blondies, traybakes and cupcakes from her home kitchen.

What started with 80 hand-decorated spitfire cookies – complete with camouflage icing – has quickly become a local favourite, with her bakes now appearing at community events, charity fundraisers and family celebrations across Berkshire.

Having worked in sales, recruitment, education and currently with a trade union, Sharon says her baking venture is her “retirement plan with heart.”

She said: “There’s something magical about seeing someone’s face light up when they receive a beautifully decorated biscuit or themed cupcake. Every order is special, and if I’ve made someone’s day then I’ve achieved what I set out to do.”

Sharon is no stranger to challenges. When Facebook unexpectedly hid her original business page earlier this year, she lost years of followers overnight. But rather than let it stop her, she relaunched with a brand-new page – gaining over 130 followers in the first week alone.

She credits the Social Bakeover programme, run by Baking Bosses, with helping her rebuild her confidence and strengthen her business foundations.

Alongside bespoke orders, Sharon has supported charities including the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind, regularly donating sweet treats to their staff and events. She also takes part in local fairs and school fundraisers, proving her business is as much about community as it is about cookies.

Looking ahead, Sharon is busy planning seasonal ranges, with Christmas orders already in the works. Her dream is to retire from her day job and focus fully on Cats Creations, making it the go-to name in the Reading area for handmade sweet treats.