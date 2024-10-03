Bucks travel agent Janet Lacey’s “Ultimate Training Event” sails to new heights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Taplow-based Not Just Travel consultant Janet Lacey is celebrating the results of her pioneering networking cruise event, 'Cruise to Success' dubbed the “Ultimate Training Event”, 19 - 23 Sept.

Along with fellow Not Just Travel consultant and friend, Rachel Tredwell, Janet booked 41 people, 23 businesses, 23 cabins, 2 amazing speakers, and put them on a 5* adult-only cruise line for a four-day 'Cruise to Success' on Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady.

The cruise event featured inspirational keynote sessions from Paralympian athlete, 6x World Champion and Guinness World Record Holder Naomi Riches MBE and digital marketing expert Elliott Botterill, participants left with valuable knowledge and new business connections to enhance their business networks. Guests also enjoyed private cocktail parties, private dining, incredible shows, canal cruises and foodie events in Amsterdam.

Janet Lacey, who set up her homebased travel company with The Travel Franchise, says: “Two years ago, while sharing a hotel room at Not Just Travel’s annual conference, Rachel Tredwell and I hatched the idea to bring together like-minded individuals on a cruise focused on learning, networking, and fun. We pitched our unique idea to co-founder Steve Witt and he put Not Just Travel’s experts onto it. Our vision became a reality as attendees from various networking groups such as Opendoorz Ltd, BNI Berkshire, and Sterling embarked on a four-night journey with an overnight stop in Amsterdam.”

Rachel Tredwell and Janet Lacey speaking at their networking cruise event

Janet Lacey continues: “The fact that attendees could fully immerse themselves in their businesses, without the distractions of home or families meant a great deal to our guests. They could dedicate time working on and developing their businesses, through inspirational expert-led sessions, peer networking and simply having time to step away and think.”

She adds: “Cruise to Success is definitely the biggest group booking Rachel and I have done. This was a totally unique proposition that has never been done before and so it was daunting, but incredibly rewarding, successful and worthwhile. Based on our recent success, we’re already planning the next business networking and training event for 2025 - looking at another cruise or an on-land destination. The feedback is that pretty much everyone wants to do it again - and they will also recommend attendance to colleagues and connections.”