Bucks tradespeople crowned best in UK at 2025 On The Tools Awards

Held in front of over 450 industry leaders, sponsors, and tradespeople, the awards marked the biggest night of the year for the construction industry, showcasing excellence, craftsmanship, and community spirit across all trades.

Among the winners were Aylesbury-based Damien Sharkey, winner of Roofer of the Year sponsored by SIG Roofing, and Marlow-based company TradeKart, winners of Technology Innovation of the Year sponsored by On The Tools.

Each winner received a coveted Barry Head trophy and £1,000 in prize money, courtesy of the generous sponsors.

Roofer of the Year - Sponsored by SIG Roofing

Winner: Damien Sharkey, Mionlach Roofing and Leadworx LTD

Recognised for over 30 years of roofing excellence, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. His professionalism and high standards inspire the next generation of roofers.

Technology Innovation - Sponsored by On The Tools

Winner: TradeKart

Celebrated for revolutionising material delivery and on-site efficiency. Their app connects tradespeople to thousands of products with real-time stock and rapid delivery.

Lee Wilcox, CEO and Co-founder of On The Tools, said:“What a night! Every single one of our finalists and winners should be proud - they represent the very best of the trade community. This industry is full of skill, graft, and heart, and our awards are about giving those people the recognition they deserve. We started On The Tools to celebrate the trade, and nights like this remind us why we do what we do. Massive thanks to everyone who came, supported, and made it another one to remember.”

Congratulations to all the winners, highly commended, and finalists of the 2025 On The Tools Awards who represent the heart and soul of the UK’s construction industry.

All category winners:

Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by CT1

Sianna Borland, Si Slays Construction – Equans

Bathroom Fitter of the Year - Sponsored by Tracer

Mark Tiff, M J Tiff Plumbing and Heating

Branch Colleague of the Year - Sponsored by Band of Builders

Brian Green, Topdec Decorating Supplies

Bricklayer of the Year - Sponsored by CT1

Ash Mahoney, Mahoney Brickworks

Carpenter of the Year - Sponsored by TradeKart

Chris Lowe, Chris Lowe Carpentry

Community Hero of the Year - Sponsored by CEF

Stephen Baker, SB Multi trade

Content Creator of the Year - Sponsored by Construction Sport

Pete Gilbert, Be a Plumber

Electrician of the Year - Sponsored by CEF

Gina York, The Daughter Electrical

Groundworker of the Year - Sponsored by JCB

Patrick Quinn, P Quinn Construction LTD

Heating Installer of the Year - Sponsored by City Plumbing

Luke Stanyer, Blue Bulldog Plumbing and Heating

Kitchen Fitter of the Year - Sponsored by Howdens

Graham Parnell, The Kitchen & Bathroom Installer

Landscaper of the Year - Sponsored by Jewson

Tom Windle, Gardenscape LTD

Painter & Decorator of the Year - Sponsored by Crown

Russell Payne, RDP Painters and Decorators

Plasterer of the Year - Sponsored by TVL Security

Luke Williams, RapidSkim

Roofer of the Year - Sponsored by SIG Roofing

Damien Sharkey, Mionlach Roofing and Leadworx LTD

Site Manager of the Year - Sponsored by Shoal Safety

Nathan Beard, Ridgeback Projects Limited

Sustainability Hero of the Year - Sponsored by BAXI

Dave Poulton, Up The Garden Bath

Traditional Craftsperson of the Year - Sponsored by SelectaDNA

Rachael Wragg, Lincoln Cathedral

Tradesperson of the Year - Sponsored by Jewson

Ash Mahoney, Mahoney Brickworks

Technology Innovation - Sponsored by On The Tools

TradeKart

Project 7K: Fundraiser of the Year - Sponsored by On The Tools

Joe Baker, Second City Screed

A huge thank you to the incredible sponsors who made this event possible:

Jewson (Headline Sponsor), BAXI, Band of Builders, CEF, City Plumbing, Construction Sport, Crown, CT1, Glow-worm, Howdens, JCB, SelectaDNA, Shoal Safety, SIG Roofing, Snickers Workwear, TradeKart, Tracer, and TVL Security.

1 . Contributed The 2025 On The Tools Awards trophies Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The 2025 On The Tools Awards venue Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed CEO and Co-founder of On The Tools, Lee Wilcox Photo: Submitted Photo Sales