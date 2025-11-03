Bucks tradespeople crowned best in UK at 2025 On The Tools Awards

Held in front of over 450 industry leaders, sponsors, and tradespeople, the awards marked the biggest night of the year for the construction industry, showcasing excellence, craftsmanship, and community spirit across all trades.
Among the winners were Aylesbury-based Damien Sharkey, winner of Roofer of the Year sponsored by SIG Roofing, and Marlow-based company TradeKart, winners of Technology Innovation of the Year sponsored by On The Tools.
Each winner received a coveted Barry Head trophy and £1,000 in prize money, courtesy of the generous sponsors.
Roofer of the Year - Sponsored by SIG Roofing
Winner: Damien Sharkey, Mionlach Roofing and Leadworx LTD
Recognised for over 30 years of roofing excellence, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. His professionalism and high standards inspire the next generation of roofers.
Technology Innovation - Sponsored by On The Tools
Winner: TradeKart
Celebrated for revolutionising material delivery and on-site efficiency. Their app connects tradespeople to thousands of products with real-time stock and rapid delivery.
Lee Wilcox, CEO and Co-founder of On The Tools, said:“What a night! Every single one of our finalists and winners should be proud - they represent the very best of the trade community. This industry is full of skill, graft, and heart, and our awards are about giving those people the recognition they deserve. We started On The Tools to celebrate the trade, and nights like this remind us why we do what we do. Massive thanks to everyone who came, supported, and made it another one to remember.”
Congratulations to all the winners, highly commended, and finalists of the 2025 On The Tools Awards who represent the heart and soul of the UK’s construction industry.
All category winners:
Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by CT1
Sianna Borland, Si Slays Construction – Equans
Bathroom Fitter of the Year - Sponsored by Tracer
Mark Tiff, M J Tiff Plumbing and Heating
Branch Colleague of the Year - Sponsored by Band of Builders
Brian Green, Topdec Decorating Supplies
Bricklayer of the Year - Sponsored by CT1
Ash Mahoney, Mahoney Brickworks
Carpenter of the Year - Sponsored by TradeKart
Chris Lowe, Chris Lowe Carpentry
Community Hero of the Year - Sponsored by CEF
Stephen Baker, SB Multi trade
Content Creator of the Year - Sponsored by Construction Sport
Pete Gilbert, Be a Plumber
Electrician of the Year - Sponsored by CEF
Gina York, The Daughter Electrical
Groundworker of the Year - Sponsored by JCB
Patrick Quinn, P Quinn Construction LTD
Heating Installer of the Year - Sponsored by City Plumbing
Luke Stanyer, Blue Bulldog Plumbing and Heating
Kitchen Fitter of the Year - Sponsored by Howdens
Graham Parnell, The Kitchen & Bathroom Installer
Landscaper of the Year - Sponsored by Jewson
Tom Windle, Gardenscape LTD
Painter & Decorator of the Year - Sponsored by Crown
Russell Payne, RDP Painters and Decorators
Plasterer of the Year - Sponsored by TVL Security
Luke Williams, RapidSkim
Roofer of the Year - Sponsored by SIG Roofing
Damien Sharkey, Mionlach Roofing and Leadworx LTD
Site Manager of the Year - Sponsored by Shoal Safety
Nathan Beard, Ridgeback Projects Limited
Sustainability Hero of the Year - Sponsored by BAXI
Dave Poulton, Up The Garden Bath
Traditional Craftsperson of the Year - Sponsored by SelectaDNA
Rachael Wragg, Lincoln Cathedral
Tradesperson of the Year - Sponsored by Jewson
Ash Mahoney, Mahoney Brickworks
Technology Innovation - Sponsored by On The Tools
TradeKart
Project 7K: Fundraiser of the Year - Sponsored by On The Tools
Joe Baker, Second City Screed
A huge thank you to the incredible sponsors who made this event possible:
Jewson (Headline Sponsor), BAXI, Band of Builders, CEF, City Plumbing, Construction Sport, Crown, CT1, Glow-worm, Howdens, JCB, SelectaDNA, Shoal Safety, SIG Roofing, Snickers Workwear, TradeKart, Tracer, and TVL Security.