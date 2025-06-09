Bucks resident plans to start alcohol business from their garage
The premises licence request is for 12 Lincoln Park, where the homeowner wants to store alcohol in their garage and sell it online—with no customers visiting the house.
If approved, the business would be allowed to sell alcohol every day from 9am to 9pm.
The application was submitted on June 5 and is currently being considered by the council.
In the application, the homeowner says they plan to keep their operation quiet by managing delivery times carefully and making sure there’s no noise, litter, or disturbance for neighbours.
They also say the garage is safe to use and meets all the usual safety rules.
The applicant said to avoid trouble, alcohol would only be sold responsibly, and there may be CCTV installed. Staff will also be trained to make sure everything is run properly.
The applicant has also promised to check the age of anyone buying alcohol to stop underage sales.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.