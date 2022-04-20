Bucks hotel withdraws planning application after environmental concerns were raised

Sarova Hotels has withdrawn a planning application for The Bull Hotel on Oxford Road in Gerrards Cross.

Plans had detailed construction of a detached building next to the rear car park to provide gym and spa facilities for the existing hotel.

However, the application was pulled because of objections from the local authority about its potential impact on trees in a conservation area, said a spokesman for Hawkins Eades Associates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bull Hotel

A design and access statement (DAS) says the new build would have been “located amongst mature trees” on site.

It was intended to help the hotel recover after the pandemic.

“The proposed building will be used only for hotel guests and not as a private members facility.

"The proposed facility is intended to bolster the appeal of the hotel and expand the business base, to assist the hotel in its recovery from the considerable impact of the Covid pandemic,” a DAS reads.

“I confirm that the application has been treated as withdrawn and the file has therefore been closed,” a decision notice reads.

The Bull Hotel was contacted by The Bucks Herald for comment. It is not known if it will try again with a revised scheme.