The Bucks Goat Centre is sharing its Amazon wish-list and GoFundMe link, in the hope that supporters will buy much needed supplies to help the farm's residents in the wake of HS2 disruption.

Because of HS2 works in the Stoke Mandeville area, the farm has experienced a loss of footfall, which has led to a loss of revenue during the usually busy summer months.

The farm's animals are happy and well cared for, but the goat centre is asking people who normally have visited this summer to consider buying an item from the wish-list to help keep entry costs low.

Ruth Higgins, who runs the Bucks Goat Centre, which is based at Layby Farm, said: "It is safe to say the HS2 works have led to a loss of revenue here at the farm, as road closures and diversions are putting people off coming to visit for their family day out.

Chewy and Chip the goats - Animal News Agency.

"We understand this, and we also understand that this is a temporary situation, so we have published details of our Amazon wish-list and GoFundMe, in the hope that people who may have come but didn't would like to make a small donation.

"We have always strived to keep entry costs low, so that as many people on all different budgets can experience the animals at the centre. Fundraising in this way helps us to carry on doing that."

HS2 is currently hard at work in the area, with much of Stoke Mandeville and nearby Terrick being subject to heavy work at the moment.

This has led to diversions on the Eddlesborough Road, Wendover Bypass and in Stoke Mandeville in recent weeks, when many families are looking for days out during the summer holidays.

Bucks Goat Centre's Amazon QR code.

Recently the Layby Farm businesses including the Goat Centre, hosted a special One World arts event which included performers and special exhibits.

Ruth added: "Thank you so much to all our friends and supporters who attended the event, it was wonderful to see how much people value what we do here, and it was a really good feeling."