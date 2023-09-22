Bucks Fizz pop a cheque to the Young Carers

Members of Bucks Fizz Business Networking Club were delighted to welcome Simon West from Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers to their meeting recently, and to present him with a cheque for £250.

Bucks Fizz is an established business networking club whose members help each other to promote, develop and grow their businesses.

The group meets fortnightly for breakfast in the Laura Ashley Tea Room in Villiers Hotel, Buckingham to share experiences, give support to fellow members and to refer business to one another.

The group has recently seen a surge in membership and felt that they would like to share their success with the community. They appealed to local Charities to apply for the opportunity to receive a donation of £250, and members were invited to vote on the Charity they most wanted to support.

Simon West (left) from Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers receives the cheque from David Babister

“It was a difficult choice as every nomination was for an organisation doing great work to help local people, but Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers received the most votes and are very worthy winners” said Bucks Fizz member Fiona Storey.

During the meeting Simon explained that Young Carers support people between the age of 6 and 18 who care for a friend or family member, who, due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction cannot cope without their support.

The groups provide activities, friendship, understanding and other assistance that offers respite to the children from their caring role, and to enable them to have some space and personal time as well as being able to interact and share experiences with other young carers.

The Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers operates within a 10-mile radius of Buckingham and currently supports 101 young people through monthly youth clubs, Christmas parties, Christmas and birthday presents for all the young people, outings for small and large groups. The Charity also works with other organisations and charities to support the young people and their families in a variety of ways.

Simon West telling members and visitors at Bucks Fizz about Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers

In receiving the cheque for £250 from Bucks Fizz representative David Babister, Simon told members that the funds donated would be used to take out small groups of Young Carers for a meal out at a local restaurant over the next couple of weeks. He emphasised how beneficial this would be for the young people and was keen to express how much it would be appreciated.

Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers is part of Community Care North Bucks www.ccnorthbucks.org.uk.