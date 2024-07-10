Bucks couple reach combined age of 200 after nearly 80 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple living in Buckinghamshire have now reached the remarkable milestone of being a combined age of 200.

They held a joint celebration to recognise the fact they are both now 100 years old. Leonard, born 11 June 1924, and Myrtle Hadley, born 9 July 1924, were joined by Amersham Mayor Councillor Dominic Pinkey on Wednesday 26 June for a party held at Anchor’s Tudor Court housing location on King George V Road, where the couple have lived for 17 years.

Leonard, who previously served in the RAF, met his future wife at a friend’s wedding when they were both just 21 and living on the outskirts of London.

They married soon-after, enjoying a festive wedding getting married in December 1946. The couple did ask the church about the possibility of tying the knot on Christmas Day, but instead settled for the days prior.

Reflecting on his time with Myrtle, Leonard said: “We enjoyed the most spectacular honeymoon to the Isle of Wight. I treasure that week so much.”

When asked about the secret to reaching 100, Leonard added: “Keep as fit as possible. I always tried to do as much running as I could.”

Josie Northover, location manager of Anchor’s Tudor Court housing location, said: “Leonard loves his little patio outside his flat, as he can sit there and read his book or paper in the sunshine, and Myrtle will sit there with him.