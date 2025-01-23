Bucks couple launch wellness retreat events business from picturesque 250-acre farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple in Buckinghamshire have created a wellness business, hosting events from an idyllic 250-acre site.

Husband-and-wife team Jess and Greg Symondson, created Firelight in Long Crendon.

Firelight runs yoga, breathwork, and meditation classes as well as wellness retreats, open-air gigs, and communal feasts at Lopemede Farm.

Jess and Greg founded the company, inspired by their shared passion for bringing people together in nature. Firelight is designed to help people disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with nature.

Founders Greg and Jess Symondson

The company name, Firelight, was chosen as it references the business’s use of campfires within its events.

Jess and Greg said: “Our gigs, dining events, and craft workshops are often a gateway to the world of wellness for many of our customers, who might feel a bit intimidated by the often ‘serious’ or ‘cliquey’ world of wellness.”

They are expanding to host international retreats and in February and March with week-long events planned in Morocco.

Firelight says its events business changes to adapt to the the seasons, from a cosy eco-barn in the winter months to a spacious tipi in the summertime.

Sunset at Lopemede Farm

The company also works with chefs, DJs and other practitioners to enhance its events. Firelight says its retreat is suited to corporate getaways and other group activities.

Firelight adds: “Our aim is to make people feel great about themselves and others, and to help them connect more deeply with the natural world.”

