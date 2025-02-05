Bucks Council wants your views on which crimes should lead to taxi driver bans

Taxi drivers banned for committing crimes are the subject of a new consultation by Buckinghamshire Council.

Members of the public are being asked to what extent different offences should stop cabbies being granted licences.

Residents are given the chance to share their views on banning drivers for weapons convictions, sexual crimes and offences against children and vulnerable adults.

The questionnaire also asks if the council should refuse licences to people on the sex offenders’ register, as well as those convicted of crimes involving criminal harassment and those resulting in the death of another person.

The possible responses to the survey include strongly agree, agree, neither agree nor disagree, disagree, strongly disagree and ‘I don’t know’.

Launched at the end of January, the consultation will remain live until 9 March this year, with further details on the council’s website.

The council first introduced its hackney carriage and private hire licensing policy in 2021 to regulate taxis and minicabs across Bucks.

Its new consultation on potential changes around driver suitability comes after fresh licensing guidance was issued in November.

In a statement, the council said: “A taxi or private hire driver is directly responsible for the safety of their passengers and other road users.

“They are also in a position of significant control over their passengers, who may be alone or vulnerable.

“This means that any criminal convictions will weigh heavily against a licence being granted or retained.”

The council said its policy also covers ‘criminal behaviour’ that does not result in a conviction and that for many single convictions, a licence will only be granted after a given period has elapsed.

As well as more serious crimes, the survey also asks about licensing for drivers with drug and motoring offences, ‘regulatory non-compliance’ and ‘unacceptable behaviour’.

The council recently revealed it had seen a spike in taxi driver bans, with 53 having their licence applications rejected in the 12 months to September 30, 2024.

The annual figures showed this was more than double the 20 driver applications refused by council officers in the previous year.

Common reasons for refusal were motoring offences such as driving without insurance and using a mobile phone while driving, while sex offences, drugs and knife possession were also listed in some cases.

The council’s principal licensing officer Simon Gallacher told a November meeting of the licensing committee: “We saw a significant increase in the number of driver applications refused.

“Although it is worth just highlighting that represents only four per cent of the total applications we received.”

More information on the consultation, including about how to have your say, can be found online.