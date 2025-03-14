Bucks Council sends 52-page response on 'critical' East West Rail project 'issues'

Bucks Council has sent a 52-page report to the Government regarding the East West Rail project.

The authority says the document addresses critical issues brought up by people affected by the billion-pound rail line.

It is hoped that trains will start transporting customers on the new rail line later this year. The project has been designed to connect Oxford and Cambridge, and Milton Keynes and other north Buckinghamshire destinations have been included in the major scheme.

East West Railway Company Limited asked for a formal opinion on how the last stages of the project will impact the area. Before releasing findings to the company, the Government’s Planning Inspectorate sought the views of Bucks Council in January 2025, giving it 28 days to respond to its consultation.

The East West Rail site in Winslow in 2022

Among the topics in the document, which has not been released to the public, the council covered issues including highways and transport, biodiversity and landscape considerations.

Bucks Council is pleased with the Planning Inspectorate’s Environmental Impact Assessment, which was published last month. It included the authority’s concerns regarding bats, trees, heritage and health concerns.

The company representing the rail group will send a environmental statement to the Government in response to the findings.

Bucks Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett, said: “Together with the feedback and concerns of local members and parishes, our dedication to addressing these critical issues has earned us recognition from the Planning Inspectorate, setting a standard for other councils to follow. We will continue to engage in workshops and forums to ensure the successful implementation of the East West Rail project.”