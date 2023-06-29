Applications will be assessed by a panel assembled by the council

Bucks Council has announced a new grant scheme aimed at small and medium sized rural businesses in the county.

In total the council is allocating £1,800,000 to the project, individual businesses can apply for up to £300,000.

Called the Rural Business Grant fund, money from the project came from the central Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Grants will be handed out to successful applicants over the next two financial years.

Bucks Council is hoping to support micro and small enterprises in rural areas. It is hoped that by supporting these businesses, organisations will grow, new jobs will be created, and that will lead to greater economic prosperity within Buckinghamshire.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants ranging from £2,500 to £300,000, with a requirement to match-fund a portion of the grant amount.

First of all, businesses must declare an interest, before filling out a full grant application form. A panel will assess all applications, with successful organisations then entering into a grant agreement with the local authority.

Bucks Council states it will closely monitor each project by completing site visits and due diligence checks.

Bucks Council Leader, Councillor Martin Tett, said: “Small and medium-sized businesses are the bedrock of our local economy, so it’s great news that the launch of our Bucks Rural Business Grant fund will help foster the growth and prosperity of small rural businesses across the county.

“By providing targeted support and resources, the new fund will help empower local entrepreneurs, create employment opportunities, and stimulate sustainable economic growth.”

Local business support organisations are involved in the project, both the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Buckinghamshire Business First are working with the local authority.

In addition, the grant application process will be communicated through the council's website.

More details on the national project the scheme is linked to can be found online.

The fund was launched as part of the Government’s levelling up scheme launched in April 2022.

