News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Bucks Council launches £1.8m grant scheme aimed at rural businesses

Businesses can apply for up to £300,000
By James Lowson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST
Applications will be assessed by a panel assembled by the councilApplications will be assessed by a panel assembled by the council
Applications will be assessed by a panel assembled by the council

Bucks Council has announced a new grant scheme aimed at small and medium sized rural businesses in the county.

In total the council is allocating £1,800,000 to the project, individual businesses can apply for up to £300,000.

Called the Rural Business Grant fund, money from the project came from the central Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Grants will be handed out to successful applicants over the next two financial years.

Most Popular

Bucks Council is hoping to support micro and small enterprises in rural areas. It is hoped that by supporting these businesses, organisations will grow, new jobs will be created, and that will lead to greater economic prosperity within Buckinghamshire.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants ranging from £2,500 to £300,000, with a requirement to match-fund a portion of the grant amount.

First of all, businesses must declare an interest, before filling out a full grant application form. A panel will assess all applications, with successful organisations then entering into a grant agreement with the local authority.

Read More
Bucks Council hails 'invaluable' school patrollers on their 70th anniversary

Bucks Council states it will closely monitor each project by completing site visits and due diligence checks.

Bucks Council Leader, Councillor Martin Tett, said: “Small and medium-sized businesses are the bedrock of our local economy, so it’s great news that the launch of our Bucks Rural Business Grant fund will help foster the growth and prosperity of small rural businesses across the county.

“By providing targeted support and resources, the new fund will help empower local entrepreneurs, create employment opportunities, and stimulate sustainable economic growth.”

Local business support organisations are involved in the project, both the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Buckinghamshire Business First are working with the local authority.

In addition, the grant application process will be communicated through the council's website.

More details on the national project the scheme is linked to can be found online.

The fund was launched as part of the Government’s levelling up scheme launched in April 2022.

Overall, £2.6 billion was provided nationwide for the scheme. All council areas were given funding via a funding formula rather than a competition.

Related topics:Martin TettGovernmentBuckinghamshire