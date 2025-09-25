Bucks Council accused of 'botched' sale of property ahead of supermarket construction

Councillors in Amersham have hit out at Buckinghamshire Council over what they describe as the “botched” sale of King George V House.

Liberal Democrat councillors have accused the Conservative-run authority of misleading the public, missing out on much-needed affordable housing and failing to achieve the best possible price for the land.

But the council defended the sale, saying Even Group submitted the best unconditional bid and, at the time, committed to deliver housing on the site.

The former council office was sold for £8 million in February to Even Group, which later sold it to supermarket chain Lidl; which has since announced plans to turn the site into a food store.

The King George V House in Amersham

The sale has sparked anger among residents, who say they were told over more than two years that the brownfield site would be redeveloped for housing.

Cllr Mark Roberts said: “Residents feel as if they have been misled and are angry about what many feel is a botched sale by Buckinghamshire Council.

“Residents supported the plan that this site would be redeveloped for housing, it was advertised to potential bidders as an opportunity for redevelopment into housing and the Conservative leadership had repeatedly announced that it was going to be redeveloped into housing.

“But not only is it now not going to be housing, residents feel let down that Even Group have been able to make a quick profit that should have benefited the council.”

The council has also been criticised for failing to include conditions requiring the site to be used for housing, or to insert “overage provisions” that would have allowed it to share in profits from any resale.

Opposition councillors warn the deal has deprived the town of affordable homes but also increased pressure to release Green Belt land, since a town centre site has been lost to retail use.

With other property disposals planned, including the Queen Victoria Road site in High Wycombe, Lib Dem councillors have demanded assurances that the same will not be repeated — but say none have been given.

Cllr Robert Carington, cabinet member for resources, defended the decision, saying the sale was carried out correctly and represented fair value.

He said: “The Even Group bid was the best unconditional bid received in the marketing period and was accepted after assurances from them, as set out in the press release.

“Since the sale to Even Group, the land has been sold on to a new developer who has indicated a desire to build a supermarket on the site. It is now a matter for the new owner of the site to submit a compliant planning application.”

Lidl has said its new supermarket will create 40 jobs in the Amersham area once it is operational.

This would be the first Lidl outlet within Amersham and it is hoped that shoppers from Chesham Bois and Little Chalfont, and other nearby areas would also visit the store. Lidl would include plans for customer toilets with baby changing facilities available in the store. Plus, there will be two rapid electric vehicle charging spaces for customers, covered bicycle parking, and parking bays for parents with children.