Bucks businesses encouraged to apply for peer support programme

Bucks businesses are encouraged to apply to participate in a free networking programme being organised in the county.

Named, Peer Networks, business leaders will come together to discuss common issues facing businesses in the pandemic.

Sessions will be led by experienced facilitators who will guide group discussions and organise one-to-one coaching for participants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire Business First is overseeing the project

Taking place in March, the scheme is designed to give business owners and managers practical solutions to any persistent problems they may be having.

Organisers also hope participants will gain new opportunities, improve their long-term business strategy and performance, and build a trusted network of connections.

The programme includes nine two-hour online meetings and three hours of one-to-one support. Groups are limited to 10 participants.

In order to qualify for the programme, businesses must have operated for at least a year, have a minimum turnover of £100,000, have between five and 250 PAYE employees.

Local organisation, Buckinghamshire Business First, will be delivering the programme.

Philippa Batting, managing director of Buckinghamshire Business First, said: ‘Now more than ever it’s vital for businesses to think about the future and build strong connections in

their business communities.

"The Peer Networks programme offers a great opportunity for business leaders and senior managers who want to grow and develop their organisation for future success and

encourages them to create a trusted local support network."

To sign up or access more information on the project, interested parties can visit the Buckinghamshire Business First website here.

Ruth Wildman, commercial director of ACS Technologies, said: "I decided to join Peer Networks to enable me to meet with like-minded business-people and gain insight into how different businesses were coping and reacting to the Pandemic and have a sounding board for some of the options and issues we were facing as a business.

"I would encourage others to join the Peer Networks sessions because it gives you dedicated time to focus on not only your own business and issues you are currently facing, but to give back to your local business community by offering your advice and guidance.