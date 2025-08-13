Bucks bus operator shortlisted in two awards categories

A Buckinghamshire bus operator has been shortlisted as finalists in two categories for a prestigious local awards scheme.

Stagecoach East has been shortlisted in the category for Business of the Year and the Award for Collaboration - for its work on Businesses Against Abuse BAA) - at the Cambridge Independent Business Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate businesses at all stages, from start-up to scale-up to established businesses, small, medium and large.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted twice for such a prestigious awards scheme – it is testament to the hard work done by my team, and the effortless and value-for-money service we offer our customers.

Darren Roe

“BAA is very important to us – all our new drivers are trained in the scheme, and all our existing drivers are receiving annual training. We now have many examples of where that training has been put into practice, and we are proud to be able to say that our buses are safe-spaces for everyone.”

BAA is unique partnership between Stagecoach East, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre, to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls throughout Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and wherever Stagecoach East buses run.

East’s buses are officially places of refuge for people fearing that they will be subject to abuse or assault, with signage on each bus to show the fact. You can find out more about BAA at https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/campaigns/businesses-against-abuse/

Editor Paul Brackley, who chaired the judging panel, added: “We were impressed by the quality of entries and it was a challenging task to select our shortlist. That is an encouraging sign for the region’s business community: it shows the Cambridge region continues to achieve and innovate.

Top service from Stagecoach East

“The Cambridge Independent Business Awards are a showcase of talent. They demonstrate the ingenuity and hard work that drives the region’s economy and, I hope, will help inspire others. We look forward to revealing the winners in the wonderful surroundings of King’s College next month.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.