Bucks bus operator highlights vehicle maintenance and repair technicians in new video

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Buckinghamshire bus operator has published a new video highlighting the value of their vehicle maintenance support teams to the company and the daily life of Engineers at the bus operator.

The video, called “Want to engineer the future of sustainable transport?”, highlights the opportunities for development – every Engineering Manager at Stagecoach East began ‘on the shop floor’ as an apprentice Technician and has been supported to progress in their career. Even the Engineering Director and Managing Director started their careers as apprentice vehicle Technicians.

If you are someone who has experience fixing things (from cars, vans and lorries to tractors!) The bus operator offers the opportunity to be at the leading-edge of technology, working on the new fleet of electric buses; to be an integral part of the operation. The operator’s vehicle fleet maintenance and repair teams cover all aspects of vehicle maintenance including mechanical, electrical and body repairs – without Technicians and Engineers, the buses would not operate!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, Nathan Patrick, Engineering Manager in Bedford; Ryan Crick, Shift Vehicle Technician; Rebecca Cooke, Stores Person; Ben Wykes, Apprentice Technician and Sylwia Bajon, Presentation Manager all talk about their daily jobs and the work they do.

Vince Goane, Engineering Director, Stagecoach Esst

Ryan Crick is an example of how Technicians can progress at Stagecoach East as, in February this year, he won the Best Newcomer Award at the Stagecoach Excellence Awards.

Vince Goane, Engineering Director of Stagecoach East, who introduces the video, said: “Engineering is an essential part of our business, so I am very pleased to be able to show a little bit about the work we do. We rely on people who are good with their hands, and we have a lot of experience of bringing in people who have experience working on things like agricultural equipment or commercial plant and giving them a fresh challenge and opportunities to develop.

“I really want to get the message across that, if you want to be a Vehicle Technician, or if you already are an Technician and are currently working in the car, light van, heavy truck or plant industries, then at Stagecoach East we are the people who can help you develop and enhance your skills further, whilst giving you an opportunity to progress through to supervisory, management and director levels. We will shortly be releasing information about our Engineering Open Day, so please do get in touch for details.”