Bucks bus operator celebrates 40 years, with ‘birthday parties’ and a call for pictures

By Stephen Kiely
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:32 BST

A Buckinghamshire bus company is celebrating its 40 years in the East region by encouraging local people to share their pictures from its history, as well as holding “birthday parties” for its members of staff.

Stagecoach East traces its history back to Cambus (still the legal name for the bus operator locally), which began to serve the region in 1984. Now, local people are being encouraged to share pictures of local buses over the history or Cambus and Stagecoach East, under the Twitter hashtag #Cambus40.

The news comes as parties have been held for Stagecoach East colleagues across the region. A specially painted heritage bus, boasting Cambus colours toured its depots handing out cakes and commemorative pin badges to Drivers, Engineers, and members of the Presentation Team.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are hugely proud to serve our communities across our region. Cambus has been a fixture here for 40 years and we look forward to bringing people together, across the East, for the next 40 years and more!

“It is wonderful to be sharing this special birthday with both our loyal customers and our colleagues. It has been hugely enjoyable to go around the depots and hear the stories that many of our colleagues have about their many years of service.

“It just highlights the fact that we have such history and so much acquired knowledge in the region – we know every tight bend and every overhanging tree, and we have such pride to be at the heart of our communities in this dynamic and forward-looking region.”

