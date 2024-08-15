Bucks-based AC company cranks up the cool factor at Adams Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The renewed collaboration highlights SFE Services' ongoing commitment to supporting the local community. Wycombe Wanderers, a beloved football club with a rich history and a passionate fan base, remains the perfect platform for SFE Services to connect with the Chairboys’ fans and showcase its dedication and support for the town.
"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Wycombe Wanderers and remain a part of the Adams Park family," says Sophie Davenport, Managing Director and Co-Founder of SFE Services. "Our continued sponsorship is a testament to our love for the town and our enthusiasm for promoting the spirit of sportsmanship. We look forward to another exciting season and continuing to be a visible part of the action at every home game."
The terrace advertisement board behind the goal is a prime location for showcasing SFE Services' brand and services to thousands of fans who attend matches at Adams Park throughout the season.
Iain Hamilton, Commercial Executive of Wycombe Wanderers Football Club, expressed his excitement about the ongoing partnership, "It’s fantastic for us to continue our relationship with SFE Services. Their renewed commitment is a testament to the strong partnership we’ve built, and we look forward to seeing it grow even further in the years to come. The terrace, which is the beating heart of the matchday atmosphere and home to so many passionate Wanderers supporters, is an ideal location for SFE Services to showcase its business and is certain to capture the fan’s attention!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.