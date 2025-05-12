Bucks and Berks businesses to battle it out in boats

Businesses from Bucks and Berkshire are set to take to the water for the 10th Annual Jansons Rowing Cup on Wednesday, June 11.

This event combines spirited competition with meaningful networking; offering a unique opportunity for local businesses to connect – as well as compete!

The event will see teams go head-to-head at Dorney Lake in a thrilling Cornish gig rowing competition, raising funds for Myocarditis UK. Now in its 10th year, the Jansons Rowing Cup continues to bring together the best of camaraderie, community, and corporate engagement for an unforgettable day on the water.

At a time when fewer people than ever are giving to charity [1], a long-running fundraising event like the Jansons Rowing Cup proves it has the unique foundations to maintain its longevity.

Cornish gigs at last years Jansons Rowing Cup

“The event isn’t just a fundraiser – it’s a community,” says Andy Jansons, Managing Director of Jansons Property and co-founder of Myocarditis UK, “Every year, we see familiar faces returning because they believe in the cause, the camaraderie, and the difference we’re making. It’s that shared passion and personal connection that has kept the event going for a decade.”

Research from Plymouth University [2] has uncovered that successful elements of outstanding fundraising events include psychological benefits and wellbeing for participants, the chance to experience a genuine and warm connection with others, while further research [3] emphasises the key drivers of maintaining fitness, mental health and wellbeing – all of which the Janson’s Rowing Cup delivers.

“I’m proud of the longevity of the event,” Andy continues, “because it shows how deeply people value not just the competition and community, but also what the event can do for them. There’s no reason why raising money for charity shouldn’t also benefit your business relationships or personal wellbeing.”

Personal Significance

The charity holds deep personal significance, particularly for Andy, whose 18-year-old son, Alexander Jansons, tragically passed away due to myocarditis: “It’s not just about raising funds. It’s about raising awareness for a condition that’s often overlooked.”

“Being able to do that through a business-community event – one that can even result in business connections, partnerships and deals - makes it all the more meaningful.”

If your business would like to take part in the event, please contact [email protected]