Buckinghamshire's luxury florist Rebecca Marsala, a regional finalist in The Wedding Industry Awards

The Wedding Industry Awards are renowned for their rigorous selection process, where only clients themselves from the past year cast their votes to determine the finest wedding vendors in the United Kingdom. Becoming a Regional Finalist in this esteemed competition is a testament to Rebecca Marsala's unwavering commitment to the art of floral design and its deep connection to the clients it serves.Rebecca Marsala, an award winning luxury floral creative is known for creating exquisite designs for all stages of life's celebrations and specializes in stunning floral arrangements that transform weddings into unforgettable experiences. With an unwavering commitment to quality and the utmost attention to detail, Rebecca Marsala has become a trusted name in the wedding industry, providing couples with the perfect blooms to accentuate their special moments.This recognition in The Wedding Industry Awards is not only a testament to Rebecca Marsala's dedication but also a heart-warming acknowledgment of the support and trust placed in them by their clients. The flourishing of this beloved business has been fuelled by the stories and dreams of the couples they've had the honour to serve, and they are profoundly grateful for the connections made and the memories created.As they move forward, they're excited to continue to serve their clients with even more dedication, discretion, and passion with creating timeless floral experiences.Stay tuned for further updates and (hopefully) a bigger celebration in the near future with the arrival of the regional and national awards!