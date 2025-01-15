General view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA ImagesGeneral view of Sold and For Sale signs outside a block of flats. Photo from Andrew Matthews/PA Images
Buckinghamshire's 10 cheapest housing areas including several Aylesbury neighbourhoods

By James Lowson
Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:03 GMT
A new report has been published charting the cheapest places to buy a home in Buckinghamshire.

According to the analysis, a majority of the cheapest housing areas are located within Aylesbury and its surrounding villages.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, based on average house prices over a 12-month period up to March 2024.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire with the cheapest property prices:

Data is based on the median house price over a 12-month period up to March 2024

(Photos have been used for illustrative purposes)

The median house price was £240,000

1. Aylesbury Central

The median house price was £240,000 Photo: Google Street View

The median house price was £252,000

2. Oakridge and Castlefield

The median house price was £252,000 Photo: Google Street View

The median house price was £257,500

3. Gatehouse

The median house price was £257,500 Photo: Google Street View

The median house price was £264,000

4. California and Southcourt

The median house price was £264,000 Photo: Google Street View

