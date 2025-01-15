Buckinghamshire's 10 cheapest housing areas including several Aylesbury neighbourhoods

According to the analysis, a majority of the cheapest housing areas are located within Aylesbury and its surrounding villages.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, based on average house prices over a 12-month period up to March 2024.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire with the cheapest property prices:

Data is based on the median house price over a 12-month period up to March 2024

(Photos have been used for illustrative purposes)

1 . Aylesbury Central The median house price was £240,000 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Oakridge and Castlefield The median house price was £252,000 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Gatehouse The median house price was £257,500 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . California and Southcourt The median house price was £264,000 Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales