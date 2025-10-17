Buckinghamshire town council objects to plans to convert bank into apartments

Plans to convert Chesham’s former Halifax bank into six flats have sparked overdevelopment fears from the town council.

The proposal for 26A High Street, Chesham, the two upper floors of the former bank, follows a planning battle to change the bank’s ground floor, number 26, into residential units.

A Prior Notification application to turn 26 High Street, Chesham, into flats was approved by a Planning Inspectorate appeal on April 25, 2025, after a Bucks Council rejection in August 2024.

Now, developers, citing the previous appeal in favour of flats, want permission to convert the upper floors.

The plans state: “The proposal is for the conversion of the upper floors of 26A High Street into high-quality, modern residential units while retaining the building’s architectural integrity and prominent position within the Chesham Conservation Area.

“The applicant is dedicated to delivering sustainable and context-sensitive residential development in line with evolving housing needs.

“The scheme responds to the national and local planning agenda that promotes urban regeneration, efficient reuse of underutilised buildings, and the delivery of affordable housing in sustainable, accessible locations.”

But Chesham Town Council said they were concerned that, if approved, the plans would amount to overdevelopment.

The authority added that approval could set a precedent and lead to the loss of commercial space in the town.

The proposal stated that the building’s historic façade, roofline, and period detailing ‘will be preserved’.

It said that this ensured ‘that the proposal will have no adverse impact on the visual amenity or character of the Conservation Area’.

The plans added: “In fact, the conversion will help maintain and enhance the historic fabric of the area by ensuring the building remains in active use, contributing positively to the vibrancy of the High Street.”

Bucks Council’s previous refusal of the 26 High Street plan had cited the Chiltern Beechwoods Special Area of Conservation (SAC), an internationally recognised designation with habitats and species of significant ecological importance.

This development is within 12.6km of the SAC and in a prominent position within the Chesham Conservation Area.

In Bucks Council’s refusal of the 26 High Street proposal, it said: “The proposal would be likely to have a significant effect on the SAC, either alone or in combination with other plans and projects, due to the fact that it would not be providing or making an appropriate contribution towards acceptable avoidance and mitigation measures.

However, the Planning Inspectorate’s appeal decision said: “Given that development cannot be begun until it has received the approval of the Council under Regulation 77, this process allows me to be satisfied that the appeal proposal would not adversely affect the integrity of the Chiltern Beechwoods SAC.”