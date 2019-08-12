Buckinghamshire law firm in line for prestigious honour

A Buckinghamshire law firm is celebrating a new accolade.

Spratt Endicott Solicitors has been shortlisted for a leading conveyancing honour at the Law Firm Services (LFS) awards, which take place next month.

The firm, which also has offices in Bicester, Banbury and Brackley, is shortlisted in the Regional Conveyancing Firm of the Year for the South and South West category.

Michael Weightman, Residential Property Manager, at Spratt Endicott, said: “The LFS awards are well respected in our industry and we’re absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted.

“The conveyancing team here at Spratt Endicott strive to offer an exceptional service to our clients and it certainly seems this is paying off with our industry standing.”

The shortlisting follows the firm’s inclusion amongst the finalists of the Modern Law Conveyancing awards, where it was listed amongst the nominees for Conveyancing Firm of the Year for the South.

Mr Weightman said: “A second shortlisting in such quick succession is fantastic recognition of our capabilities.

“We’re elated, and welcome the acknowledgement of our conveyancing department’s successful offering.”

The awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades for specialist conveyancing practices.

The presentation takes place on September 18.