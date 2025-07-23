Buckinghamshire house prices increase, latest data shows

House prices in Buckinghamshire increased slightly, according to the latest published figures.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Buckinghamshire house price in the year to May was £476,104 – a 0.4% increase on April.

The picture was similar to that across the South East, where prices also increased by 0.4%.

The rise in Buckinghamshire contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.4% over the last year.

It means the area ranked 35th among the South East’s 64 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Buckinghamshire rising by £16,000 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the South East was in Milton Keynes, where property prices increased on average by 11.7%.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Eastbourne lost 4.9% of their value.

Across the UK, average house prices increased 3.9% over the past year, reaching £269,000 typically.

Experts welcomed this return to a confident housing market following months of volatility brought by changes in stamp duty.

Meanwhile, separate ONS figures show Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.6% in June – up from 3.4% in May, and the highest since January 2024.

The increase was unexpected, with many economists forecasting inflation to remain unchanged at 3.4%.

Andrew Montlake, chief executive at mortgage brokers Coreco said: "During the first half of 2025, the property market was definitely skewed by the stamp duty changes, with a lot of activity brought forward to secure the savings on offer. Now, things are getting back on track.

"Even though inflation ticked up slightly this morning, making the Bank of England’s tightrope walk between curbing inflation and promoting growth that little bit harder, it’s still likely that we will see at least one rate cut this year, if not two."

He added: "The economy is stalling and desperately needs an injection of life, which will boost sentiment in bricks and mortar and see increased buyer activity. The second half of the year could be busy if the Bank of England delivers a rate cut in August."

Jonathan Handford, managing director at Fine and Country, said: "The volatility that we saw in the spring – largely down to changes in stamp duty – is fading, and buyer sentiment is clearly recovering."

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: "The increase in the average UK house price over the last year underscores a return to sustainable, confidence-driven growth."