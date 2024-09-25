Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gym in Buckinghamshire is set to become a private counselling room after a planning application has been approved.

Ms Rebecca Hill plans to change the use of the small gym at Aston House on Little Lane in Loosley Row.

The applicant and her husband are in the process of purchasing Aston House and want to have an equivalent space for counselling at their current home in Monks Risborough.

Ms Hill’s use of the gym at Aston House will consist of private appointments from 9:30am to 9:30pm, Monday to Thursday.

The business will operate out of a small gym space

The applicant will take approximately 30 appointments during this time, although some will be virtual, planning officers at Buckinghamshire Council confirmed.

Around 50 per cent of the appointments will be undertaken in person, meaning in-person meetings with clients will take place around 15 times per week.

Ms Hill’s application form read: “When a client visits the house, the two of us sit in the same room, and have a ‘therapeutic conversation’ for approximately 50 minutes. The work is very quiet, and non-invasive to the property, neighbours, and local area.

“As there is two-way traffic flow on Little Lane, the road Aston House is situated on, I don’t foresee there being any issues with increased traffic flow, especially as the previous owners had obtained council permission to run a similar style, client-appointment-based business from the same address.”