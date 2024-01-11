Buckinghamshire florist Rebecca Marsala Flowers named one of UK’s best florists!
Which means they can now proudly display the 2023/2024 roundel to show they are accredited and makes them very, very special.
Because Good Florist Guide is unique. It’s the only kitemark of quality in the world that not only checks and accredits all their members before they are allowed to display the coveted logo but re-checks the members each and every year to make sure they are maintaining standards.
Which could be why this truly merit-based guide to the finest florists in the world is considered the gold standard of floristry, acknowledged as the ‘little black book’ of the very best British and Irish florists and likened to receiving a Michelin star award.
Commenting on their accreditation and receiving the prestigious accolade, owner Rebecca Marsala described themselves as delighted to be recognised for another consecutive year.
Because unlike any other directory of florists, no-one can just buy their way in to the Guide, and it certainly isn’t about how many likes or votes you can get! Being a Good Florist Guide member meant Rebecca Marsala Flowers had to undergo a rigorous evaluation process before being approved.
And it isn’t just the flowers that get checked. Rebecca Marsala Flowers had to show that every part of their business is as gorgeous as the flowers … right down to the delivery vehicle … to make sure they meet the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs, but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.
Commenting on their success Rebecca Marsala said; ‘We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide. We are passionate about flowers, design, quality, and the service we give to each of our customers, so it is wonderful to have this recognised.
Rebecca Marsala continued; ‘What’s special about our business is that we specialise in delivering timeless luxury florals. It’s also our purpose to give our clients total floral confidence; Knowing that we will deliver picture perfect, romantic designs and installations that surpass all expectations.
Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of the florist industry bible The Florist Magazine, and Chief Executive of Good Florist Guide set it up as a way of ensuring customers always receive top quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.
Caroline said, “You can buy flowers virtually anywhere these days. But nothing really beats the experience of receiving fabulous flowers from a truly bespoke florist and without it costing an arm or a leg. The Good Florist Guide is my way of sharing all that is good about floristry. It allows consumers to know that the florist they choose is able and willing to go the extra mile and make all their purchases, big or small, truly special.”
About us: Award winning Floral Creative, Rebecca Marsala, is known for creating exquisite designs for all stages of life’s celebrations. Since establishing her company in 2009, Rebecca’s focus has been to create the most breath-taking florals for weddings, events, funerals and for gifts.
Her clients adore and appreciate the splendour and fleeting beauty of florals and how they can impact any space for any occasion.
Confident in Rebecca’s discretion, her clients include Bafta Award winners, people of Nobility, Celebrated Sports people & Musicians and Social Media Influencers, not forgetting discerning floral enthusiasts who simply love her designs.
For more information contact:
- Shop details Rebecca Marsala Flowers, 3 Dodley Hill Barns, Station Road, Swanbourne, MK17 0SR
- Tel: 01296 594 000
- Contact: Rebecca Marsala
- Email: [email protected]
- Web: www.rebeccamarsala.co.uk