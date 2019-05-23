Buckinghamshire firm launches new team to revive failing health services

A Buckinghamshire-based recruitment specialist for the healthcare industry has launched a new service to help failing hospitals and care homes.

ID Medical has unveiled its Turnaround Service to provide solutions for institutions following a poor or failed Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The turnaround team is staffed by clinical and operational professionals from the healthcare sector and its partner industries.

David Newton, managing director, said: “Knowing that ID Medical’s Turnaround service can perform such a specific key solution should be a great relief to struggling healthcare establishments.

“The Turnaround Service can alleviate the pressures that senior management face when presented with a poor CQC rating.

“We have brought together a cohort of leading professionals with first-hand experience and the rare ability to successfully turnaround requisite areas to achieve CQC pass rate.”

The award-winning ID Medical, based in Wolverton Mill South, Milton Keynes, was created in 2002 and supplies locum doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and clerical staff to more than 90 per cent of NHS hospitals and private medical sector organisations.

It covers 38,000 available shifts per month in hospitals across the UK.