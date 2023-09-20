Buckinghamshire electrical wholesaler finalist in national awards for second time this year

Grant & Stone’s electrical division, which is located in Amersham, Aylesbury and High Wycombe, is delighted to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Wholesaler of the Year category at the Electrical Industry Awards 2023.

This recognition marks the second time this year that Grant & Stone has been shortlisted for esteemed industry awards, having previously earned nominations for Best Customer Service and Best Wholesaler: 6-25 branches at the Electrical Wholesaler Awards 2023.

The Electrical Industry Awards are an annual celebration of excellence, honouring outstanding individual achievement, technical innovation, and supply-chain collaboration. The Wholesaler of the Year category acknowledges businesses that have demonstrated significant market performance improvements, including sales growth and increasing market share, dedication to staff training and professional development, and the delivery of exceptional levels of customer care and service.

Grant & Stone's awards recognition highlights the company's forward-thinking approach and unwavering commitment to supporting its customers' livelihoods, ensuring they have access to the latest and best-quality products on the market.

Greg Taylor, branch manager at Grant & Stone's electrical wholesaler in Aylesbury, commented:

"At Grant & Stone, our top priority has always been the satisfaction and success of our customers. We take pride in staying at the forefront of the industry, ensuring our customers have access to the latest products and solutions. Being named a finalist in the Wholesaler of the Year category at the Electrical Industry Awards is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional service and support to our valued customers."