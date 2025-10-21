Buckinghamshire businesswoman wins national award recognising excellence in the VA industry

Buckinghamshire businesswoman, Kathy Soulsby, founder of global virtual assistant (VA) agency Personally Virtual, has been named Outstanding VA of the Year at the prestigious VA Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national awards celebrate the very best in the virtual assistant industry, recognising excellence, professionalism and innovation across the UK. Kathy was praised for her leadership, mentoring and ongoing contribution to raising standards and visibility within the VA profession.

Founded in 2014, Personally Virtual has grown from a solo venture into a thriving agency of more than 30 highly experienced virtual assistants supporting management consultants, corporate businesses and senior executives across the globe. The company specialises in strategic executive assistant support, providing what Kathy describes as “diary ninjas” to help clients focus on what matters most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathy said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have been recognised in this way. Winning this award means so much because it reflects not only my personal journey, but the incredible work of the whole team at Personally Virtual. Together, we’ve built something truly special – a business that empowers both our clients and our VAs to thrive.”

Kathy Soulsby accepting the 'Outstanding VA of the Year' award.

In addition to leading Personally Virtual, Kathy is a published author, mentor and speaker, regularly supporting aspiring VAs and championing collaboration across the wider PA and VA communities. Her agency is known for its warm, people-first approach, robust data security, and commitment to client care – with many long-term clients describing the team as ‘the backbone’ of their businesses.

Kathy added: “When I first started this business, I couldn’t have imagined it would grow to this scale. To now be recognised as an Outstanding VA feels like a full-circle moment, and I’m immensely proud of how far the VA industry has come in gaining the professional recognition it deserves.”

The award follows a series of recent achievements for Personally Virtual, including UK VA of the Year (Lead VA with a Large Team) and VA Team of the Year earlier this year. Kathy’s long-term vision remains to continue growing sustainably while helping shape the future of the VA profession.