Buckinghamshire businesses shine bright at the 2025 Buckinghamshire Business Awards
Organised by Buckinghamshire Business First and proudly sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows, the event on 15th October celebrated the innovation, resilience and talent that define the county’s business community. Guests enjoyed fine dining, inspiring stories, and entertainment from award-winning charity Vache Baroque, whose acclaimed music and drama performances set the tone for an unforgettable evening.
From inspiring entrepreneurs and creative pioneers to sustainability champions and community leaders, the awards highlighted the incredible breadth of excellence that defines Buckinghamshire’s economy.
The evening culminated in the presentation of the coveted Company of the Year Award to MA Group, one of the UK’s leading integrated property services companies.
The 2025 Winners:
Company of the Year - Sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows
- MA Group
Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council
- Seymour Taylor Accountants and Tax Advisers
Business Leader of the Year- Sponsored by Dux Advisory
- Paul Hayman, MA Group
Community Champions Award - Sponsored by Chandler Garvey
- Wycombe Wanderers Foundation
Creative Business of the Year - Sponsored by Pinewood Studios
- Garsington Opera
Enterprising Business of the Year - Sponsored by B P Collins
- Mother Cuppa Tea
Excellence in Customer Experience Award - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society
- Woodrow High House
Growth Business of the Year - Sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants
- Korvus Technology
Innovative Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First
- MA Group
Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year- Sponsored by Moogies Pubs
- WhiffAway
New Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University
- Neurobelle Consulting
Victoria Brocklesby, COO of Origin Doors and Windows, the event’s headline sponsor and former Company of the Year, said: ‘It’s been an incredible evening celebrating the best of Buckinghamshire business and it was wonderful to witness the pride and passion that drives our local business community. As previous winners ourselves, we know how much these awards mean, and we’re honoured to support such an inspiring event.’
Philippa Batting, CEO of Buckinghamshire Business First, added: ‘The awards were nothing short of extraordinary. Surrounded by some of the most inspiring businesses in Buckinghamshire, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride on a night where ambition, innovation, and community spirit came together in the most powerful way. Every finalist has achieved something remarkable, and together they represent the best of Buckinghamshire’s entrepreneurial spirit. It’s been wonderful to see everyone come together as part of something bigger to recognise that success.’
The Buckinghamshire Business Awards are made possible through the support of event, media and production partners including Bucks Radio, Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, Neverending Flowers, and Your Print Solution.
For a full list of winners and event highlights, visit bbf.uk.com/bba2025.