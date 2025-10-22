Buckinghamshire businesses shine bright at the 2025 Buckinghamshire Business Awards

Buckinghamshire’s business community came together for a night of celebration, laughter and pride as the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025 crowned this year’s outstanding winners at a glittering ceremony at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Organised by Buckinghamshire Business First and proudly sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows, the event on 15th October celebrated the innovation, resilience and talent that define the county’s business community. Guests enjoyed fine dining, inspiring stories, and entertainment from award-winning charity Vache Baroque, whose acclaimed music and drama performances set the tone for an unforgettable evening.

From inspiring entrepreneurs and creative pioneers to sustainability champions and community leaders, the awards highlighted the incredible breadth of excellence that defines Buckinghamshire’s economy.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the coveted Company of the Year Award to MA Group, one of the UK’s leading integrated property services companies.

The 2025 Winners:

Company of the Year - Sponsored by Origin Doors and Windows

MA Group

Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council

Seymour Taylor Accountants and Tax Advisers

Business Leader of the Year- Sponsored by Dux Advisory

Paul Hayman, MA Group

Community Champions Award - Sponsored by Chandler Garvey

Wycombe Wanderers Foundation

Creative Business of the Year - Sponsored by Pinewood Studios

Garsington Opera

Enterprising Business of the Year - Sponsored by B P Collins

Mother Cuppa Tea

Excellence in Customer Experience Award - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society

Woodrow High House

Growth Business of the Year - Sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants

Korvus Technology

Innovative Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First

MA Group

Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year- Sponsored by Moogies Pubs

WhiffAway

New Business of the Year - Sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University

Neurobelle Consulting

Victoria Brocklesby, COO of Origin Doors and Windows, the event’s headline sponsor and former Company of the Year, said: ‘It’s been an incredible evening celebrating the best of Buckinghamshire business and it was wonderful to witness the pride and passion that drives our local business community. As previous winners ourselves, we know how much these awards mean, and we’re honoured to support such an inspiring event.’

Philippa Batting, CEO of Buckinghamshire Business First, added: ‘The awards were nothing short of extraordinary. Surrounded by some of the most inspiring businesses in Buckinghamshire, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride on a night where ambition, innovation, and community spirit came together in the most powerful way. Every finalist has achieved something remarkable, and together they represent the best of Buckinghamshire’s entrepreneurial spirit. It’s been wonderful to see everyone come together as part of something bigger to recognise that success.’

The Buckinghamshire Business Awards are made possible through the support of event, media and production partners including Bucks Radio, Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, Neverending Flowers, and Your Print Solution.

For a full list of winners and event highlights, visit bbf.uk.com/bba2025.