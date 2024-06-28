Buckinghamshire business heads to London in a bid to secure £10m investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire-based Minimass, the company providing low-carbon, low-cost, 3D printed concrete beams for the construction industry, has been announced as one of just eleven UK businesses that will head to London for the Britain’s Got Startups final.

Having attracted 320 applications, Minimass will join the cohort that has been selected to present plans to regional, national and international investors at the Home Grown Club in London on Tuesday, 2 July.

Taking to the stage, the company will now come face-to-face with prospective funding partners in a bid to secure between £150k and £10m, which could significantly change the trajectory of the organisation and its ability to scale.

Managing Director of Novus Capital and Founder of Britain’s Got Startups, Jenson Brook, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Minimass. Getting to this stage is a real achievement, not least because we had so many strong applicants.

Minimass during the Britain's Got Startups Event Series

“We know that regional businesses are undervalued and don’t get anywhere near the attention that they deserve. We want to change that. Through Britain’s Got Startups, we can facilitate introductions between some of the most innovative companies in the UK and investors that are serious about supporting founders to meet with their ambitions.

“We wish the business every success as the team takes to the stage to meet with investors that could provide the funds they are looking for.”

The eleven businesses announced as finalists are Lemon, Gaia Learning, Minimass, Ciqurix, IoT Solutions, Sixley, Sharesy, Rubitek, Oxcel Ltd, Thrift+ and Rare Earth.

Sponsored by Abstract Tech, Vestd and Novus Capital, in addition to attracting 320 applicants, the regional events and finals that have taken place during the 2024 event series have already facilitated the offering of 12 term sheets, providing a fundraising value of £2.5m.

Britain’s Got Startups first launched in 2023 and attracted 117 applications, resulting in 24 shortlisted candidates, 12 finalists and 50 investor follow ups. This then paved the way for the 2024 series, which has seen more than double the number of applicants, reiterating the demand for investment from UK start-up and scale-up businesses.