Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024 finalists announced

The finalists of the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024 have been announced!

After several months of careful deliberation, shortlisting, and visits to a selection of the fantastic businesses that entered this year’s Buckinghamshire Business Awards, the category sponsors and independent judging panel faced the challenging task of narrowing down the exceptionally high standard of entries to the final three businesses in each category.

The finalists of the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2024 can now be revealed:

Apprentice and Young Person Employer of the Year sponsored by Buckinghamshire Council:• Added Value Solutions UK (AVS UK)• Wycombe Wanderers Foundation • Zenopa Ltd

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Dux Advisory Ltd:• Martina Porter – All Spring Media Ltd.• Bonnie May – Global Infusion Group Ltd• Karim Kassam – Horwood House Hotel

Community Champions Award sponsored by Chandler Garvey Ltd:• Ashridge Home Care Ltd• Aylesbury Waterside Theatre• Red Helix Ltd

Creative Business of the Year sponsored by Pinewood Group Ltd:• Corzo & Wood Ltd• Film & TV Academy Ltd• The Polka Digital Ltd

Enterprising Business of the Year sponsored by B P Collins LLP:• All Spring Media Ltd.• Analogue Wonderland Ltd• Xpress Labels Ltd

Excellence in Customer Experience Award sponsored by Buckinghamshire Building Society:• Analogue Wonderland Ltd• Ashridge Home Care Ltd• Bonds Packaging Ltd

Growth Business of the Year sponsored by Richardsons Chartered Accountants:• Active in the Community CIC• Antac Support Services Ltd• Starpeak Insurance Solutions Ltd

Innovative Business of the Year sponsored by Buckinghamshire Enterprise Zone• Foam Engineers Ltd• Independent Marketing Sciences Ltd• Red Helix Ltd

Net Zero Ambition Business of the Year sponsored by Net Zero Bucks:• Delilah Cosmetics Ltd • Independent Marketing Sciences Ltd• Spotless Garments Ltd

New Business of the Year sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University:• Logiscool Coding School• Premier Care Support Ltd• Robinson Management Services Ltd

Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Business of the Year sponsored by Stoke Park:• Horwood House Hotel Ltd• Kew Little Pigs Farm Ltd• The Walled Garden and Clara’s Corner

In addition, the overall Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Buckinghamshire Business First, will be presented to one company from across the finalists who is judged to be the best of the best, the company that best represents Buckinghamshire in terms of its success, commitment, and contribution to the local community and economy.

Philippa Batting, Managing Director of Buckinghamshire Business First, said: ‘This year has once again reinforced Buckinghamshire as the Entrepreneurial Heart of Britain. The quality of entries was outstanding, and I know that our judges faced a huge challenge in choosing the finalists. I’d like to wish each and every one of them the best of luck.

‘The Buckinghamshire Business Awards would not be possible without the support of our category sponsors and media and production partners, including Bucks Radio, Cerub PR, CUBE, Evolution International, Insight6, Jonathan Pagden Voiceologist, and Your Print Solution, to whom we are extremely grateful for their investment in supporting business excellence in Buckinghamshire.’