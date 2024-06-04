Buckinghamshire-based Sash Window pioneers to show new technology at Surrey Homebuilding & Renovating Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire-based sash window specialists, Roseview Windows, will be showing an innovation in energy efficient, timber alternative sash windows based on ground-breaking new patented technology at the Homebuilding & Renovating Show at Sandown Park, Surrey from 29-30 June.

The company says the new technology, the ThermoVFlex system - a patented development in partnership with polymer products manufacturer, REHAU - improves on the design of the window frame, instead of relying on triple glazing or vacuum glazing to increase the window’s energy efficiency. This allows homeowners to cut costs on specialist glazing and it also allows them more options on how their windows are designed.

The rate of heat transfer through matter is shown as a u-value and until now the only way to reduce the u-value on sash windows below a measurement of 1.4 W/m2k has been with triple or vacuum glazing. Both these methods come with serious limitations, including high costs and limited practicality in their choice of glass options. Now, for the first time, ThermoVFlex allows uPVC sash windows to hit a u-value of 1.2 W/m2k without specialist glazing.

Roseview Windows marketing manager Keane Grantham says: “We know that homeowners want to put authentic heritage-based windows in their older properties and renovations. But energy efficiency has become a crucial factor in homeowners’ decision making.

Homebuilding & Renovating Show seminar

"Which is why we’re delighted to introduce the ThermoVFlex system - an enhancement which you can’t see on the finished window, but which brings the u-value down to a competitive, modern level. Perfect for homeowners who want genuine sash window style but are equally concerned with energy efficiency.”

Nearly 40 years ago, in 1985, Roseview Windows became the first UK company to solely manufacture uPVC sliding sash windows after nearly a decade of manufacturing a variety of windows, doors and conservatories.

The company founders took this decision because they realised that heritage sash window replacement was a rapidly growing market as homeowners looked to either replace rotting, traditional timber sliding sash windows or wanted to add a heritage style back into their property by switching to sash windows.

Roseview Windows will be talking about the ThermoVFlex system and the rest of their product range at stall S632 at the Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show, from 29-30 June at Sandown Park, Surrey.

Showgoers will also be able to experience products from over 180 exhibitors. The key elements of homebuilding and renovating from planning permission to interior design will be highlighted at 30 masterclasses and seminars in the show’s two theatres and visitors can book one-to-one sessions with the experts.