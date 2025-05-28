Buckinghamshire-based Global Infusion Group appoints Non-Executive Director as it embarks on achieving B Corp certification and BRC Global Standard accreditation

Buckinghamshire based event, catering and brand logistics specialist Global Infusion Group has appointed David Joel to its board as a non-executive director. A highly accomplished chartered director, David brings with him more than three decades of senior leadership and governance experience across the defence, technology and professional services sectors. He joins the business at a pivotal point as it has recently begun its journey to become both B Corp certified and BRC Global Standard accredited.

Achieving certification for sustainability and ethics (B Corp) and accreditation for high food safety and quality standards are essential for achieving Global Infusion Group’s long-term ambitions for growth. With David’s 30+ years’ experience in defence, services and facilities management, largely operating at board level, he’s perfectly placed to assist the business in driving strategy and organisational development.

Currently the managing director of Lanson Consultants Limited, a director development and governance consultancy, David also holds non-executive roles at Alcohols Ltd—one of the UK’s last independent gin distillers. Previous appointments include senior roles with Serco Test Technology, Apex Studios Ltd, the National Youth Music Theatre and Portsmouth NHS Trust.

Commenting on his appointment, David Joel said: “It’s a privilege to join the board of Global Infusion Group at such an exciting time in its journey. The business continues to go from strength to strength. Our fulfilment division grew by 22 per cent in 2024, with additions to the client portfolio including Gymkhana, Impossibrew, Knoops, MOJU and Curators.

Global Infusion Group HQ in Aston Clinton

“Meanwhile, the catering division celebrated its 40th year in business supporting iconic events such as Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, Team GB’s Performance Lodge in Paris, Glastonbury Festival and high-profile government projects including the European Political Summit. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s strategic development and contributing to its continued growth and success.”

Bonnie May, CEO of Global Infusion Group adds: “David’s wealth of governance expertise and boardroom experience makes him a valuable addition to our team. His insight will be instrumental in helping us continue to evolve as a business as we seek to achieve B Corp certification and become BRC Global Standard accredited. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the board.”