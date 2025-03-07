Buckinghamshire-based Floral Lifestyle gets a boost from Theo Paphitis

Jessica inside her pop up shop at the Bucks Goat Centre

A Buckinghamshire based small business has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis. On Friday 21st February Jessica Levett, owner of Floral Lifestyle attended a special annual event organised by Theo and his team in Birmingham, to collect her Small Business Sunday certificate, which was awarded in October 2024

Jessica ‘pitched’ her business to Theo during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his half a million Twitter/X, 50k+ Instagram and almost 300k LinkedIn followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. 2025 sees the 15th anniversary of #SBS Small Business Sunday, since Theo launched it in October 2010. Being an #SBS winner means you’re invited to one of the most engaging and rewarding free business events of the year. The annual #SBS event, exclusive to #SBS winners, offers unparalleled networking opportunities – with winners having the opportunity to meet and form business connections with fellow small businesses, one to one expert sessions, and pitch to industry experts.

Jessica said “I just couldn’t believe my eyes when the message came through in October, notifying me I was one of the winners. Funnily, I had gone to bed early, having had a terrible day – I gave up after I sewed through my finger with my semi industrial sewing machine! I’d just turned out the light when my phone was buzzing and buzzing with new follows and messages, and there it was… the congratulations message from Theo!!”

She continues “I am so passionate about my brand, providing people with high quality, handmade and affordable homewares and this boost is going to be invaluable. I feel so grateful – I have the best job in the world – and to be noticed for my passion and drive, just means everything!”

A Floral Lifestyle pop up shop.

“Meeting and speaking to Theo himself, felt like such a dream! I thanked him for this incredible opportunity and explained what it had already attracted for Floral Lifestyle. – he even complimented me on my lovely and colourful look, something synonymic with the FL brand!”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-post from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. I wish Floral Lifestyle every success.”

If you’d like to see what Jessica and Floral Lifestyle offers, you can visit their pop up shop from Monday 26th May until Sunday 1st June at Layby Farm, Stoke Mandeville (home of Bucks Goat Centre). Alternatively they have a great community built on Facebook www.faebook.com/florallifestyle.