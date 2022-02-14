Buckingham tech company donates 10 Google Chromebooks to local school

A Buckingham-based tech company has donated 10 Google Chromebook laptops to the Royal Latin School to support students with their learning.

ek robotics is a family-owned and run business, based on Buckingham Industrial Estate, that manufactures high-performance transport robotics for production and warehouse logistics.

The firm has previously made a significant investment in the school's new sports campus - named the ek robotics Sports Campus.

RLS headteacher David Hudson, left, and ek robotics operations director Mike Burke

Operations director Mike Burke visited the school to see the Chromebooks in action and meet with headteacher David Hudson.

Mr Hudson said: "The introduction of Chromebooks throughout the school has been of great benefit to student-teacher communication in terms of learning, especially during lockdown, as well as embedding innovative ways of teaching and learning in the classroom.

"Nearly all year groups now have access to a device in school and this generous donation will help us ensure we can loan out devices at short notice to provide support for students in need."

Mike Burke said: "Our business is heavily focused on innovative uses of technology, bringing technological solutions to production and warehouse logistics around the world, so this donation seems very fitting to our core values and assists us with our objective to support and nurture the future workforce."

ek robotics has also made funds available to set up a robotics club in the school.

The ek robotics Sports Campus is now open to the community outside of school hours.