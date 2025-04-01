Buckingham country wedding barn wins national award

By Christine Hodgins
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Winters Tale Country Barn in Middle Claydon Buckingham are winners of national wedding award

Winters Tale Country Barn has clinched victory at the prestigious Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards held on March 27, at the Oxford Town Hall.

Guides for Brides is one of the UK’s biggest wedding planning platforms, providing couples with invaluable online guidance and recommendations for fantastic wedding suppliers and venues both in the UK and abroad.

The Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional customer service within the wedding industry. This year, we received an overwhelming number of entries from businesses across the country, making this win all the more impressive. Winters Tale Country Barn were selected by a prestigious panel of industry experts.

These awards are a testament to the dedication and talent within our industry. Every business that has been recognised, whether a shortlisted business or finalist, should be extremely proud!”

Christine Hodgins, Venue Owner from Winters Tale Country Barn said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Guides for Brides Customer Service Award, especially given the strong competition from incredible wedding barns across England.

"This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team, whose hard work and passion have made this possible.

"We are also deeply grateful to all our wonderful couples for their fantastic reviews and unwavering support. We look forward to creating many more unforgettable weddings at Winters Tale Country Barn."

This year’s Awards Ceremony also raised funds for Guides for Brides’ charity partners, Helen & Douglas House.

Rustic Elegance Ceremony

Contributed

Rustic Elegance Ceremony Photo: Submitted

Main Reception Hall seats 120 plus extra 80 in the evening

Contributed

Main Reception Hall seats 120 plus extra 80 in the evening Photo: Submitted

Award winners Winters Tale Country Barn Buckingham

Contributed

Award winners Winters Tale Country Barn Buckingham Photo: Submitted

Go through the bookcase into this Secret Room !

Contributed

Go through the bookcase into this Secret Room ! Photo: Submitted

