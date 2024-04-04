Buckingham cafe and Aylesbury takeaway restaurant given score of two following food hygiene inspections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Aylesbury Vale outlets have been given low food hygiene ratings following recent inspections.

Recent updates from the Food Standards Agency website show that Mediterranean Kebab House in Aylesbury and Bee’s Kitchen in Buckingham were given ratings of two out of five following recent council inspections.

Two is the third lowest score which is recorded by the Food Standards Agency. A score of two means improvement is necessary, all businesses serving food in Buckinghamshire receive rankings between 0-5, with five being the highest available grade.

Mediterranean Kebab House in Aylesbury

Bee’s Kitchen was rated as generally satisfactory in two of the three main categories, but a Bucks council official said it should improve its cleanliness and the condition of its facilities.

Here are the latest ratings according to the Food Standards Agency Website for eight outlets in Buckinghamshire:

Rated 3: Wonder Wok, at 4 Centre Parade, Place Farm Way, Monks Risborough, Buckinghamshire, rated on February 13.

Rated 3: China Water, at 132 London Road, Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, rated on February 15.

Rated 4: K.A.M Fast Food Ltd, at 125 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 13.

Rated 5: Bengal Blue at 17-19 Walton Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 20.

Rated 4: Villiers Hotel at 3 Castle Street, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on February 19.

Rated 5: Wings at 14 Stewkley Road, Wing, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 19.

Rated 2: Bee's Kitchen at The Old Gingerbread House, Market Hill, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire; rated on February 28