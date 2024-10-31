Buckingham business nominated for a national accolade at prestigious awards ceremony in London

Buckingham opticians are aiming for national recognition after being shortlisted for a major award.

The Specsavers Buckingham store in Market Square is one of five finalists nominated for the Multiple Practice of the Year award.

The Optician Awards will be judged by a panel of experts specialising in various areas of optometry and the optical industry.

Judges will be looking for outstanding examples of projects, services, teams, and individuals who demonstrate excellence in their field.The awards, which will be announced on 22 November, aim to recognise those who provide essential optical services to their communities, with 18 categories that include Fashion Practice of the Year, The Myopia Management Award, and the Optical Supplier Award.

Rebecca Wright, director of Specsavers Buckingham, says: ‘It is such an honour to be nominated for these awards, to have the recognition of the team and their hard work.‘Since opening this practice in 2022, this has been a goal of mine. I am so proud of the store and our team.’

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Buckingham store unaccompanied due to disability or illness may be eligible to receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians.

The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK.