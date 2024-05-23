Buckingham‐based Sounds Fun Resources gets an Instagram boost from one of the stars of Dragon's Den
Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐posted Sounds Fun Resource’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers, and as a result, Sounds Fun Resources Instagram account gained 2000 more followers and an abundance of orders for their interactive, Phonics resources. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.
Claire and Jemma said: “As teachers and mums, the world of business can seem quite overwhelming. To be chosen by Theo has given us the recognition and confidence to push our small business onto the next level. Being passionate with a will to succeed sometimes is not enough, but with Theo’s support we hope to develop our business further. We are excited to be a part of the #SBS family and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Sounds Fun Resources.”
Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-post from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Sounds Fun Resources every success.”
Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.
For further information, please contact Claire and Jemma at Sounds Fun Resources on [email protected] or visit their website www.soundsfunresources.com.
For further information about Small Business Sunday please visit: www.theopaphitissbs.com.