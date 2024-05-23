Buckingham‐based Sounds Fun Resources gets an Instagram boost from one of the stars of Dragon's Den

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Buckingham‐based business has received a boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis. Claire Sharp and Jemma Jarvis, owners of Sounds Fun Resources, messaged Theo about their business during ‘Small Business Sunday’. They were chosen as winners to gain a repost by Theo to his Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐posted Sounds Fun Resource’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers, and as a result, Sounds Fun Resources Instagram account gained 2000 more followers and an abundance of orders for their interactive, Phonics resources. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Claire and Jemma said: “As teachers and mums, the world of business can seem quite overwhelming. To be chosen by Theo has given us the recognition and confidence to push our small business onto the next level. Being passionate with a will to succeed sometimes is not enough, but with Theo’s support we hope to develop our business further. We are excited to be a part of the #SBS family and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Sounds Fun Resources.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-post from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Sounds Fun Resources every success.”

Our Business in Photos

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

For further information, please contact Claire and Jemma at Sounds Fun Resources on [email protected] or visit their website www.soundsfunresources.com.