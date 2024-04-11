Buckingham based food bank receives £1,500 from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With food prices on the rise since 2021, thinktank Food Foundation has stated that food poverty amongst families is increasing, with almost 4 million UK children in food poverty in 2023, with one in five households to be skipping meals or not eating for a whole day1.

Driven by a calling to feed those in need since 2020, Jedidiah has been on a mission to ensure no one should go hungry. With the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis further intensifying their calling, its team of volunteers now regularly support an increasing number of families each week across three branches, delivering thousands of meals, and hoping to ensure families do not feel alone2. Barratt North Thames’ donation will continue Jedidiah’s support to local families in Buckingham.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barratt North Thames, comments: “Food insecurity is becoming an increasing concern for many, and for Buckingham to have a brilliant charity right at its doorstep is ever-so reassuring. We are so honoured to support Jedidiah, and hope that our donation will keep up their efforts in ensuring no one's sleep hungry.”

Cynthia Stroud MBE, Founder of Jedidiah adds: “We have seen a rise in demand for our services in the last few years and want to ensure we never let anyone feel alone. It is with the support from businesses like Barratt North Thames, who are a massive support in upholding our aims and ensuring the local community is always supported.”